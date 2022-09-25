Home States Karnataka

SSLC exams to return to old format, no MCQs

As per fresh guidelines issued by the Karnataka government, examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) are set to revert to pre-pandemic format.

Published: 25th September 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

students-exams

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As per fresh guidelines issued by the Karnataka government, examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) are set to revert to pre-pandemic format. The students will now have to answer essay-type questions and give detailed answers, as against multiple choice questions (MCQs) that were introduced during the pandemic.

The decision to reduce the syllabus will also be revoked and students will have to study the entire syllabus. In addition, the revised textbooks, which have caused much controversy during the year, will also be a part of the syllabus taught to students.

75% must attendance is back

Meanwhile, examinations which were held in June-July in 2021-22, will now be held in March-April. The 75% compulsory attendance requirement has also been reintroduced to make students eligible to write examinations. “At least 75% attendance is mandatory as per the days scheduled by the school, to write the exams. The question paper format of SSLC examination from 2019-2020 will be followed in the current academic year (2022-23), without any changes in the level of rigour,” the guidelines stated.

It also said repeat students will need to study the complete syllabus stipulated this year and will not be allowed to write the examinations based on the reduced syllabus of the previous years.

