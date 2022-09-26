Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai meets CM Bommai, looks to attract funds for Hubballi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With brand Bengaluru taking a beating with the recent deluge exposing the city’s creaking infrastructure, former director of Infosys TV Mohandas Pai called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday and discussed various issues. During the 30-minute one-on-one, the two discussed measures to develop Hubballi-Dharwad as an alternative to Bengaluru as a tech hub. The region has the potential to become an electrical vehicle manufacturing centre, Pai told Bommai and presented a clear proposal as to how to go about it, sources told TNIE. They discussed steps to attract more investment to Hubballi-Dharwad and Bommai responded positively, they added. Pai visited Hubballi-Dharwad recently and the meeting is the outcome of that tour. He has been lobbying to develop the north Karnataka region since his days at Infosys. Infosys Foundation's former chairperson Sudha Murty too is from the region. In fact, Infosys started operations from its Hubballi campus on August 1.