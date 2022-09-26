Home States Karnataka

Former Infosys director Mohandas Pai meets CM Bommai, looks to attract funds for Hubballi

During the 30-minute one-on-one, the two discussed measures to develop Hubballi-Dharwad as an alternative to Bengaluru as a tech hub.

Published: 26th September 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mohandas Pai calls on CM Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With brand Bengaluru taking a beating with the recent deluge exposing the city’s creaking infrastructure, former director of Infosys TV Mohandas Pai called on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday and discussed various issues.

During the 30-minute one-on-one, the two discussed measures to develop Hubballi-Dharwad as an alternative to Bengaluru as a tech hub. The region has the potential to become an electrical vehicle manufacturing centre, Pai told Bommai and presented a clear proposal as to how to go about it, sources told TNIE.

They discussed steps to attract more investment to Hubballi-Dharwad and Bommai responded positively, they added. Pai visited Hubballi-Dharwad recently and the meeting is the outcome of that tour. He has been lobbying to develop the north Karnataka region since his days at Infosys. Infosys Foundation's former chairperson Sudha Murty too is from the region. In fact, Infosys started operations from its Hubballi campus on August 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Infosys Mohandas Pai
India Matters
Congress MLAs leave for the residence of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi for a meeting, in Jaipur on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Can Congress central leaders 'one-to-one' strategy defuse Gehlot loyalists rebellion?
Jacqueline Fernandez appeared for questioning second time | Parveen Negi
Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case
A tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu on Sunday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 10 tourists killed
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo | PTI)
Govt aims to deliver 10L Ayushman Bharat cards daily, says Mandaviya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp