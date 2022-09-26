Karnataka leads in registration of health facilities under Ayushman Digital Mission

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A year after the Ayushman Bharath Digital Mission (ABDM) of the National Health Authority (NHA) was launched, Karnataka, which lagged in the service three months ago, now stands first in the country in the number of health facilities logged in its Health Facility Registry (HFR), second in Health Professionals Registry (HPR) and in health records being digitally linked to Ayushman Bharath Health Account (ABHA) ID.

Bengaluru being a digital hub, the state health department is ready to house NHA’s tech centre/regional unit at Arogya Soudha in the city. Asked about the importance in performance, ABDM mission director in the state D Randeep said, “We involved PHANA (Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association) and IMA to elicit the cooperation of private hospitals.

Teams of district health officers and district family welfare officers convinced all government PHIs, doctors and nurses to get registered. All ‘health and family welfare hospitals’, and ‘maternity care hospitals’ were asked to link patient ABHA IDs with hospital health records.”

He said, “We have switched over to the new GOI-GOK co-branded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-Arogya Karnataka health card since September 5 and we have issued 40 lakh cards, which helped in creating ABHA IDs too. We are creating awareness to get their ABHA IDs linked to health records. Officers are being given a daily target of to create 3.15 lakh ABHA IDs.”

BENGALURU: A year after the Ayushman Bharath Digital Mission (ABDM) of the National Health Authority (NHA) was launched, Karnataka, which lagged in the service three months ago, now stands first in the country in the number of health facilities logged in its Health Facility Registry (HFR), second in Health Professionals Registry (HPR) and in health records being digitally linked to Ayushman Bharath Health Account (ABHA) ID. Bengaluru being a digital hub, the state health department is ready to house NHA’s tech centre/regional unit at Arogya Soudha in the city. Asked about the importance in performance, ABDM mission director in the state D Randeep said, “We involved PHANA (Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association) and IMA to elicit the cooperation of private hospitals. Teams of district health officers and district family welfare officers convinced all government PHIs, doctors and nurses to get registered. All ‘health and family welfare hospitals’, and ‘maternity care hospitals’ were asked to link patient ABHA IDs with hospital health records.” He said, “We have switched over to the new GOI-GOK co-branded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-Arogya Karnataka health card since September 5 and we have issued 40 lakh cards, which helped in creating ABHA IDs too. We are creating awareness to get their ABHA IDs linked to health records. Officers are being given a daily target of to create 3.15 lakh ABHA IDs.”