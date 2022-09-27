Centenary celebrations of Sharada Mahotsava begins

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The centenary celebrations of the famous Sri Sharada Mahotsava will be held in a grand manner at Sri Ventaramana Temple premises in Car Street, Mangaluru, began on Sunday and will continue till October 6. The temple committee has been conducting several medical and social programmes from April 2022 till Navarathi of next year. On Sunday, Horakanike programme was held during which several devotees contributed rice, coconuts, coconut oil, jiggery, ghee, sugar, agarbathis, bananas, tur dal etc.

The idol of Sri Sharada Mathe was installed by Kshimatadhipathi Srimad Samyameenmdra Theertha on September 26 which will be followed by Mahapuje at 1 pm and Rangapuje at 2 pm. Religious rituals will be held from 1 pm to 10 pm from September 27 to October 1.

On October 2 at 8.30 am, Moola Nakshatra Saraswathi puje will be held followed by Sahasra Chandika Havana Mahapurnahuthi at 10 am, mass feeding at 1.30 am and Rangapapuje at 2 pm. On October 5 at 10 am, Vidyaramba Seve will be held. At 4 pm, Sri Sharada Mathe visarjan puje will be held. On October 6 at 5 pm, there will be darshan of Sri Sharada Mathe. At 10 pm, the idol will be immersed.

MANGALURU: The centenary celebrations of the famous Sri Sharada Mahotsava will be held in a grand manner at Sri Ventaramana Temple premises in Car Street, Mangaluru, began on Sunday and will continue till October 6. The temple committee has been conducting several medical and social programmes from April 2022 till Navarathi of next year. On Sunday, Horakanike programme was held during which several devotees contributed rice, coconuts, coconut oil, jiggery, ghee, sugar, agarbathis, bananas, tur dal etc. The idol of Sri Sharada Mathe was installed by Kshimatadhipathi Srimad Samyameenmdra Theertha on September 26 which will be followed by Mahapuje at 1 pm and Rangapuje at 2 pm. Religious rituals will be held from 1 pm to 10 pm from September 27 to October 1. On October 2 at 8.30 am, Moola Nakshatra Saraswathi puje will be held followed by Sahasra Chandika Havana Mahapurnahuthi at 10 am, mass feeding at 1.30 am and Rangapapuje at 2 pm. On October 5 at 10 am, Vidyaramba Seve will be held. At 4 pm, Sri Sharada Mathe visarjan puje will be held. On October 6 at 5 pm, there will be darshan of Sri Sharada Mathe. At 10 pm, the idol will be immersed.