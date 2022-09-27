Home States Karnataka

Centenary celebrations of Sharada Mahotsava begins

On October 2 at 8.30 am, Moola Nakshatra Saraswathi puje will be held followed by Sahasra Chandika Havana Mahapurnahuthi at 10 am, mass feeding at 1.30 am and Rangapapuje at 2 pm.

MANGALURU: The centenary celebrations of the famous Sri Sharada Mahotsava will be held in a grand manner at Sri Ventaramana Temple premises in Car Street, Mangaluru, began on Sunday and will continue till October 6. The temple committee has been conducting several medical and social programmes from April 2022 till Navarathi of next year. On Sunday, Horakanike programme was held during which several devotees contributed rice, coconuts, coconut oil, jiggery, ghee, sugar, agarbathis, bananas, tur dal etc.

The idol of Sri Sharada Mathe was installed by Kshimatadhipathi Srimad Samyameenmdra Theertha on September 26 which will be followed by Mahapuje at 1 pm and Rangapuje at 2 pm. Religious rituals will be held from 1 pm to 10 pm from September 27 to October 1.

