JDS may hit campaign trail on Rajyotsava Day

BENGALURU: With the national parties -- BJP and Congress -- already in election mode going into the 2023 Assembly polls, the regional JDS is likely to hit the campaign trail on November 1-- the Kannada Rajyotsava Day. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who had visited New Delhi recently, where he met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and later also met Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, has chalked out a plan of his own. Following Rao’s suggestion, Kumaraswamy reposrtedly met a poll strategist in Delhi, said a source, adding, “While Kumaraswamy was in fact advised to meet the strategist, logistically and financially, the JDS is unable to meet the required expenses.” “We will resume the ‘Pancharatna’ programme with the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Mysuru. I am not in a hurry like the national parties. Once the air is clear following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, I will launch JDS’ own campaign,” said the former chief minister, after he held a meeting with his party’s office-bearers on Monday. It may be noted that the JDS launched ‘Pancharatna’ last year, promising delivery of goods to the people of Karnataka across various fronts, including health, education, irrigation and employment. Referring to the Congress’ ‘PayCM’ campaign against the Basavaraj Bommai government, Kumaraswamy clarified that he will not welcome such campaigns, which he stated are in bad taste. “Was there no corruption when the Congress was in power? Instead of indulging in such a negative campaign, the Opposition parties should tell people what change they intend to bring,” he suggested. At the meeting, Kumaraswamy told office-bearers to tour constituencies and connect with people. He also hinted at electing a national president for the party, but did not clarify whether it is a formality to elect the JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda or bring in a new face.