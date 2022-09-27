President Murmu inaugurates Mysuru Dasara

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a first for a President, Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the world-famous Mysuru Dasara by offering petals to the presiding deity Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hills on Monday. Folk troupes welcomed Murmu, who arrived at Chamundi Hills along with CM Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlor and other dignitaries.

Though the inauguration was set for Vrischika Lagna between 9.45 am to 10.05 am, there was a four-minute delay. After the inauguration, Murmu called Karnataka a land of spirituality that has continued to showcase cultural heritage through Dasara.

She said the state nurtured Jainism and Buddhism, while the Sringeri Mutt too was set up here by Adi Shankaracharya. Lord Basaveshwara, Akka Mahadevi and Allama Prabhu ensured social equality for all sections and promoted humanity, she added.

Basaveshwara’s Anubhava Mantapa had people from all castes and religions, and spread the fragrance of equality to the rest of the world. The woman as a symbol of peace, strength and courage has been depicted through Mahishasura Mardini, while Dasara has integrated people from different sections of society.

Murmu lauds state’s strides in it sector

Rani Abbakka and Rani Chennamma, who fought against the British, are a source of inspiration to women, she said. She lauded the state government’s efforts in improving the quality of education, building better rural roads through the Prime Minister Gramsadak Yojana and contributing to the development of the country.

She said Karnataka, a leader in IT, attracted 53 per cent of all foreign direct investment received by the country in 2021-22. The state also tops in the innovation index of Niti Aayog’s sustainable Development Goals India Index 2020-21, she added.

Meanwhile, scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishna Dutta Chamaraja Wadiyar, came out in a procession accompanied by palace elephants and staff, and offered puja to the golden throne. Dressed in the traditional attire, he ascended the throne at the private durbar at the Durbar Hall of Mysore Palace.

