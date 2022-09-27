Home States Karnataka

President Murmu to inaugurate HAL engine facility on Tuesday

The commissioning of all the critical equipment for manufacturing and assembly requirements is completed.

Published: 27th September 2022 05:25 AM

President of India Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate HAL’s ‘Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility’ (ICMF) in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The facility will boost self-reliance in the manufacturing of hi-thrust rocket engines and cater to rocket engine manufacturing under one roof for ISRO.

The facility is set up over an area of 4500 sqm housing over 70 hi-tech equipment and testing facilities for manufacturing Cryogenic (CE20) and Semi-cryogenic (SE2000) engines of Indian Space Launch Vehicles, read a statement issued by HAL. Cryogenic engines are the widely used engines the world over in launch vehicles.

In 2013, an MoU was signed with ISRO for establishing the facility for manufacturing of Cryogenic Engine modules at HAL, Aerospace Division, and it was subsequently amended in 2016 for setting up of ICEMF with an investment of Rs 208 crore. “The Aerospace Division entering into the manufacture of Cryogenic Engines is a major step in technology up-gradation cum modernisation,” the release added.

The commissioning of all the critical equipment for manufacturing and assembly requirements is completed. The pre-production activities have also commenced. HAL will start realising the modules by March 2023.

