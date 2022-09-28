Home States Karnataka

CBI verifies DK Shivakumar's properties, documents at his native place

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths on Wednesday visited Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar's properties at his native in Ramanagara district and verified the documents related to them, his office said.

CBI had filed an FIR against Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case.

"CBI officials visited D K Shivakumar's house, land and other places at Kanakapura, Doddalahalli, Sante Kodihalli on Wednesday and verified his properties and documents related to them," the KPCC chief's office said in a statement.

It said the CBI officials had visited with Kanakapura Tahsildar and police. The CBI on Monday sought more time before the Karnataka High Court to file its objections to the petition filed by Shivakumar challenging the FIR.

The court had subsequently adjourned the hearing for post-Dasara vacation. The case originates from the Income Tax raid against Shivakumar in 2017.

From I-T Department's information to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the issue subsequently reached the CBI, which sought the Karnataka government's sanction to investigate Shivakumar.

The State government gave the sanction to the CBI on September 25, 2019. After a preliminary enquiry, the CBI filed the FIR on October 3, 2020. Shivakumar has approached the court against the FIR.

The court on Monday asked the CBI if the charge-sheet has been filed by it, and the court was informed that the investigation was still under progress.

