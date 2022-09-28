Jogati Manjamma, Prakash Padukone honour President Murmu at civic reception

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Personalities from across sectors and regions were picked to honour President Droupadi Murmu during a civic reception at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. Madhu Pandit Dasa from ISKCON (social service), Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekhara Kambara (literature), badminton player Prakash Padukone, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (industries) and transgender activist and Padma Shri award winner Jogati Manjamma (folk) felicitated Murmu. Each dignitary presented Murmu with artworks representing the state, like carved sandalwood elephant, bidri work peacock and more.

The house of power was illuminated to welcome the First Citizen, while the banquet hall was packed with dignitaries, including Padma award winners, to witness the event. It is Murmu’s first visit as President to Karnataka, which is her first port of call after assuming the top post. At the beginning of her speech, she spoke a few words in Kannada, saying, "Thaayi Bhuvaneshwari makkalige namaskaaragalu (I salute to the children of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari). I felt the love and affection of children and adults on my way. All I can say is I am yours, at your service."

She recalled the contribution of Rani Channamma, Rani Abbakka, Sangolli Rayanna, Pampa, Ranna, Bhimsen Joshi, Akka Mahadevi, Purandara Dasa, Kanaka Dasa, Allama Prabhu, Sir M Visvesvaraya, Kempegowda and CV Raman.

Murmu also referred to the architecture of Hampi, Aihole, Pattadakal and Belur and hailed Cauvery, Krishna, Tunga and other rivers flowing through the state. She spoke about Karnataka’s contribution to Independence, including Shivapura flag protest.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union minister Shobha Karandlaje, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were present.

