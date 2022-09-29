Home States Karnataka

Cops suspect larger network of conversion in Karnataka

The police in Hubballi have been questioning a few people and on Wednesday visited some houses in Kasabapet area.

Published: 29th September 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

Image for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The investigation into the alleged forceful conversion of a 26-year-old youth to Islam a few months ago is bringing out new insights into the links between various groups allegedly involved in religious conversions in Karnataka, said police sources.

The police in Hubballi have been questioning a few people and on Wednesday visited some houses in Kasabapet area. A special team has been formed under an ACP-level officer and it is touring different parts of the state to gather information. In all, 12 people have been listed in the FIR lodged at the APMC-Navanagar police station in Hubballi.

The police said the victim, Shreedhar Gangadhar, an employee of a private firm, was cheated and forcefully converted to Islam. For many weeks, he was threatened of dire consequences if he went to the police or informed anybody of his ordeal. Shreedhar was held up at a house in Bengaluru where he was forcibly circumcised and made to eat beef. “Most of the accused live in Bengaluru. The victim has given enough information, telephone numbers and addresses of the accused and their associates,” said the police.

“We had information about conversion material and of some people from Hubballi. One of the main accused is from Hubballi. After a tipoff, we searched some homes in Kasabapet. It is a routine investigation procedure and so far no arrests have been made,” the officer added. The police are also checking the sources of funding and bank accounts from which the victim received money. One of the accused had given the victim Rs 35,000 and the gang had promised Rs 40,000 for each person converted. “The victim was given a target of three people annually for conversion. The victim was blackmailed with a picture of him holding firearms,” the police said.

