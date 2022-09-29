Karnataka CM Bommai to offer bagina to River Krishna

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA : Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is slated to offer bagina to River Krishna at Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir at Almatti on Friday.

Earlier, the bagina programme was scheduled in the first week of September, which was postponed due to the untimely demise of minister Umesh Katti. After two weeks, the annual traditional programme of offering bagina to Krishna has been scheduled on Friday.

Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol, Minister for Public Works CC Patil, who is district in-charge minister of Bagalkot, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj and elected members of Vijayapura and Bagalkot will accompany the CM during the ritual.

After offering bagina, the CM will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new Inspection Bungalow at Almatti Dam. He will then fly to Vijayapura to take part in the ground-breaking ceremony and inauguration of various development works in the city.

Speaking on the CM’s visit to Vijayapura, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, “Bommai will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for various projects worth Rs 500 crore.”

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA : Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is slated to offer bagina to River Krishna at Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir at Almatti on Friday. Earlier, the bagina programme was scheduled in the first week of September, which was postponed due to the untimely demise of minister Umesh Katti. After two weeks, the annual traditional programme of offering bagina to Krishna has been scheduled on Friday. Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol, Minister for Public Works CC Patil, who is district in-charge minister of Bagalkot, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj and elected members of Vijayapura and Bagalkot will accompany the CM during the ritual. After offering bagina, the CM will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new Inspection Bungalow at Almatti Dam. He will then fly to Vijayapura to take part in the ground-breaking ceremony and inauguration of various development works in the city. Speaking on the CM’s visit to Vijayapura, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, “Bommai will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for various projects worth Rs 500 crore.”