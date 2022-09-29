Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Bommai to offer bagina to River Krishna

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is slated to offer bagina to River Krishna at Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir at Almatti on Friday.

Published: 29th September 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir in Almatti Dam

Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir in Almatti Dam. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA : Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai is slated to offer bagina to River Krishna at Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir at Almatti on Friday.

Earlier, the bagina programme was scheduled in the first week of September, which was postponed due to the untimely demise of minister Umesh Katti. After two weeks, the annual traditional programme of offering bagina to Krishna has been scheduled on Friday.

Minister for Water Resources Govind Karjol, Minister for Public Works CC Patil, who is district in-charge minister of Bagalkot, Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj and elected members of Vijayapura and Bagalkot will accompany the CM during the ritual.  

After offering bagina, the CM will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new Inspection Bungalow at Almatti Dam. He will then fly to Vijayapura to take part in the ground-breaking ceremony and inauguration of various development works in the city.

Speaking on the CM’s visit to Vijayapura, MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, “Bommai will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for various projects worth Rs 500 crore.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bagina River Krishna Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir Basavaraj S Bommai
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp