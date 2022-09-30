Home States Karnataka

Congress upbeat as Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka

Over 20,000 people expected to walk with the Wayanad MP each day

Published: 30th September 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter Karnataka on Friday morning, the mood in the state Congress is upbeat. In the next 21 days, the yatra will cover over 500 km setting the tone for Congress’ campaign for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Workers prepare the venue for the arrival of Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Gundlupet on Thursday | Express

“It is a historic programme and the mood in the party is jubilant,” KPCC working president and  Bharat Jodo Yatra co-convenor Saleem Ahmed told TNIE. The Wayanad MP will enter Karnataka at Gundlupet at around 8 am on Friday. On the first day, the padayatra will be from 9 am to 11 am and it will again resume at 4 pm and go on till 7 pm.

Ahmed said over 20,000 people will walk with Rahul each day. Congress leaders have been preparing for the yatra for the last 3-4 months and several committees headed by former ministers have been given the task of supervising every aspect of the mega programme.

Rahul will interact with farmers, labourers, unemployed youth, students, and members of self-help groups during the yatra. Party leaders will take up several major issues, including unemployment, price rise and corruption to attack the BJP state and central governments. “Rahul Gandhi is not leading the yatra for elections. It is for uniting the country and fighting against communal forces as well as highlight various important issues,” Ahmed said.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said Congress is trying to make politics people-centric. Taking to a social media platform to appeal to people to join the yatra, Shivakumar said if they want to see change, they must join the movement for change. Shivakumar said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the first step towards change and under the leadership of Rahul, the Congress is trying to make politics once again people-centric, as opposed to the BJP’s endless greed for power. “Let me warn you that it will be no picnic. We will walk 20 km a day no matter how the weather is,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICC KPCC Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp