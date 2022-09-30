Home States Karnataka

Police Clearance Certificate applications collected at 12 Post Office PSKs in Karnataka

PCCs are issued to Indian passport holders who apply for residential status, employment, long-term visa or for immigration in select foreign countries.

Published: 30th September 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Image of Indian passport used for representational purpose only.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ease the process of issuing a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) for the public, the Ministry of External Affairs has authorised the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) to collect applications in this connection. A total of 12 out of 23 POPSKs in Karnataka have begun offering the service since Wednesday (September 28).

PCCs are issued to Indian passport holders who apply for residential status, employment, long-term visa or for immigration to select foreign countries.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Krishna K, Regional Passport Officer, Regional Passport Officer, Bengaluru, said the certificate is mandatory to work in select foreign countries and establishes that the individual does not have a criminal background. Until September 27, only the five Passport Seva Kendras at Hubballi, Mangaluru, Marthahalli, Kalaburagi and Lalbagh were authorised to collect the applications.

“The PCC will continue to be issued only by the Regional Passport Office. This will offer many conveniences to the public to apply within their area itself at the nearest POPSK. Many have to travel across districts to do the same now,” Krishna said.

Presently, an average of 180 PCCs applications are received daily at the passport kendras at Lal Bagh while the Sai Arcade centre at Marthahalli receives 120 requests, the official added.  

POPSKs at Ballari, Belagavi, Bidar, Davangere, Gadag, Hassan, Mysuru, Raichur Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udipi and Vijayapura have started the PCC process. It would be extended to the rest of the POPSKs also. Bengaluru’s POPSK is yet to start the process.

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iraq, Indonesia, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Libya, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Sudan, Syria, Thailand, UAE, Yemen, Canada and Australia are among the countries which require PCC from Indians.

The PCC certificate has a validity of six months. There is no fixed time frame for its issue but on average it takes between two to three weeks to be given after all verification has been completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Clearance Certificate Passport Post Office Passport Seva Kendras
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp