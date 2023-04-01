Home States Karnataka

8.14L students write first SSLC exam in Karnataka

The students will be writing their second examination on Monday, wherein they will take their Mathematics/Sociology paper.

Students go through their notes and some last-minute revisions, moments before their SSLC examination, at a centre in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 8.14 lakh Class 10 students wrote their first Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on Friday. Support poured in from all avenues for the students as they geared up to take their examinations, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah wishing them luck. 

“Best wishes to all my dear students who are writing the SSLC exam starting today. Without any anxiety and confusion, write the exam with courage and confidence, with peace of mind, may success be yours,” said Chief Minister Bommai.

In light of an increase in suicides and mental health issues in the state, many also took to social media to encourage students due to examination-related stress. Interestingly, some also posted their own marks cards to show that they were still able to achieve their goals, despite low marks.

The students wrote their First Language examinations across 3,305 centres in the state. The exam saw 98.48 per cent attendance, with 12,550 total 8,27,276 registered students remaining absent. 

Interestingly, Bengaluru Rural district saw the highest turnout of students at the examinations, with 99.55 per cent, while Kalaburagi district saw the lowest turnout of 95.51 per cent.

While the examinations went off without a hitch, with zero malpractice cases recorded in the state, several instances of students showing up to the examination centres without hall tickets were reported. Sources in the education department stated that the students had had an attendance issue, due to which their hall tickets were not released, however, they chose to visit their examination centres regardless.

The students will be writing their second examination on Monday, wherein they will take their Mathematics/Sociology paper. The examinations are scheduled to end on April 15.

Department releases first PU exam results for DK district

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) announced the results for the First PUC examinations on Friday. The results for Dakshina Kannada district colleges were released on March 31. Students who wrote their exams from the district can access their results on the DPUE website (result.dkpucpa.com). They will need to provide their registration numbers and date of birth to access the results. The examinations took place on March 6.

