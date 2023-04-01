Home States Karnataka

BSY, brass to decide Varuna candidate: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Several surveys have indicated a strong fight, but has not given any advantage to Congress, he said, adding there is over a month to polls and lot of changes are expected.

Published: 01st April 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:13 AM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

DODDABALLAPURA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the people of Varuna want to see BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra as the party candidate from the constituency, but the decision will be taken by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and the party high command.

Bommai was talking to mediapersons after offering puja at the famous Gatti Subramanya Swamy Temple, accompanied by his wife and son. 

Several surveys have indicated a strong fight, but have not given any advantage to Congress, he said, adding there is over a month to polls and a lot of changes are expected.

With Congress already out with their first list, Bommai said that booth-level office-bearers are gathering opinions about candidates, which would be reviewed by taluk and district-level leaders, and would be sent to the Parliamentary Board, he said. Responding to Opposition parties’ jibe that the reservation decision is a political gimmick, Bommai asked why they had not done it when they were in power.

