DK Suresh demands minister’s arrest for allegedly trying to instigate Tamilians in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MP DK Suresh on Friday demanded the arrest of Minister for Horticulture Muniratna for allegedly trying to instigate Tamilians residing in RR Nagar constituency in Bengaluru to assault those seeking their votes.

Suresh said action should be taken against the minister for creating an atmosphere of fear. He is trying to create differences between Kannadigas and Tamilians for his political gains, the Congress MP said, adding that no action has been taken after Congress party candidate Kusuma filed a complaint. The Congress will also file a complaint with the Election Commission, he said.

‘BJP netas making money’

DK Suresh also accused BJP leaders of making money during the visits of their party’s central leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state seven times and local leaders seem to be making money during such visits, he alleged. Suresh said the state government spent Rs 30 crore for the programme to unveil Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s statue at KIA.

“They spent Rs 8.50 crore to repair airport road though it does not come under the state government, and Rs 12 crore was spent on pandal, and Rs 1 crore on drinking water,” he said, adding that Rs 6.5 crore was spent to ferry people from other places.

