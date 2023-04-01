Home States Karnataka

Foresters lathi-charge farmers over land row in Karnataka

Tension prevailed after around 50 farmers allegedly threw stones at 40 forest staffers, who resorted to a lathicharge.

Published: 01st April 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

lathi-charge

Image used for representational purpose| Express

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Farmers, claiming their right over forest and gomala land, clashed with forest department personnel at Gangaiahnapalya village in Gubbi taluk on Thursday evening. A farmer and a forest staffer were injured in the incident. 

Tension prevailed after around 50 farmers allegedly threw stones at 40 forest staffers, who resorted to a lathi-charge. Members of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) alleged that the forest department staff attacked a farmer, Doddananjaiah, who was admitted to the district general hospital. Devendra, a forest guard from Koratagere, too was hospitalised for injuries in his head, sustained in the melee. On Friday, KPRS members protested outside the deputy commissioner’s office, demanding action against the forest staff, including RFO Duggaiah.

It is said that the trouble started with the forest department digging trenches on forest boundaries, at a time when farmers are taking up sowing activities. The group of farmers was led by KPRS leader Yashwant. “The farmers also tried to damage the machines used for digging trenches,” alleged the forest staff. After a heated exchange over the rights of farmers over the land that belongs to the forest department, a scuffle broke out, they added.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Mahesh Malagatti said the protesters obstructed the forest staff who were working on 52 hectares of land on Survey no. 31 and 34 that are notified as a reserved forest. In the same area, 66 acres of land on Survey no. 196 have been identified as gomala land, on which the farmers are claiming their right and have applied for title deeds under the ‘Bagair Hukum’ scheme. He said Tahsildar Arati has ordered a joint survey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers forest gomala land lathi-charge
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp