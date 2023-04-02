Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru: Jhatkaa protesters booked unlawfully, say activists

Jhatkaa.org member Avijith Micheal was sent a police notice for orchestrating a peaceful protest on February 19 in which children, women, and other had taken part to raise environmental awareness.

Image of sankey tank used for representational purpose only.

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following the police notice to Jhatkaa, an organisation that took part in the campaign against the Sankey Road widening and flyover project, activists and environmentalists have taken to slamming the government bodies.

Last week, Jhatkaa.org member Avijith Micheal was sent a police notice for orchestrating a peaceful protest on February 19 in which children, women, and other groups had taken part to raise environmental awareness.

However, the Sadashivanagar police filed an FIR under Section 340 and others that claim wrongful restrain and unlawful assembly. Taking objection to the notice, conservationist Joseph Hoover said, “This is sheer madness and absolute arrogance from the government agency."

"This indicates that no one can raise their voice against the government and its ad hoc decision.” Lekha Adavi, an advocate and human rights activist, dubbed this development as an attack on freedom of speech and democracy. Environmentalist Dr Yellappa Reddy said, “Activists gathered to raise awareness on ecology as well as hydro sensitivity surrounding the lake.

The police notice serves as a message that no civil society can question the government about its projects or decision.” Leo Saldanha from Environment Support Group opined that it reminds them of the British Raj. “Without the Right to Dissent, which includes our Right to Peaceful Protest, there is no democracy."

"While it’s disconcerting to know that people who protested against the controversial and unnecessary Sankey Flyover of BBMP have been booked, it is even more upsetting to find peaceful protesters pleading against the bulldozing of their farms and homes by BDA to develop the disastrous Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout, without any compensation as per LARR 2013 were arrested and jailed,” said Saldanha.

