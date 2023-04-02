Home States Karnataka

Muslim man transporting cattle allegedly killed by cow vigilantes in Karnataka

Police said Pasha along with Irfan and Syed Zaheer was transporting 15 cattle in a vehicle when they were waylaid by the gang members in a car near Santemala Circle around 11.45 pm on Friday.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: (Feb 2020) Md Ibrahim & Gulshan Khatoon, parents of Mubarak (35) who was killed in a communal violence in northeast Delhi, wait outside the mortuary of GTB hospital. (Photo | Partveen Negi/EPS)

FILE: (Feb 2020) Md Ibrahim & Gulshan Khatoon, parents of Mubarak (35) who was killed in a communal violence in northeast Delhi, wait outside the mortuary of GTB hospital. (Photo | Partveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A gang of cow vigilantes allegedly lynched the driver of a vehicle transporting cattle at Sathanur near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district in the wee hours of Saturday. Police have booked Punith Kerehalli, a right-wing activist, and four others for murder. They are absconding. The body of the victim, Idrees Pasha (39), a resident of Mandya, was found a few hundred metres away from Sathanur police station.

Police said Pasha along with Irfan and Syed Zaheer was transporting 15 cattle in a vehicle when they were waylaid by the gang members in a car near Santemala Circle around 11.45 pm on Friday. Sensing danger, Pasha and Irfan escaped while Zaheer was caught and allegedly assaulted.

The accused allegedly told him that they (Muslims) should not live here and must go to Pakistan. Kerehalli allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh and threatened to finish him off if he didn’t pay them. Though Zaheer tried to explain to the gang members that the cattle were purchased and was being taken to Tamil Nadu, they allegedly assaulted him.

The police rushed to the spot and took both parties to the station, where Kerehalli lodged a complaint accusing them of illegally transporting cattle. A counter-complaint was also filed against Kerehalli.
On Saturday morning, after the body of Pasha was found, his family members staged a protest in front of the police station demanding that the accused be arrested.

Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy said the accused, including Kerehalli, are yet to be arrested. The police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the reasons for the death of Pasha, he added. The family members of Pasha, however, alleged that the cow vigilantes had tortured him to death as there were assault marks all over his body.

Who is Punith Kerehalli?
Punith Kerehalli is a right-wing activist, who has started an organisation Rashtra Rakshana Pade. He actively took part in the boycott of halal meat campaign some time ago. He had also organised a campaign asking Hindus not to do business with Muslims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cow vigilantism cattle trader Muslim man killed
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp