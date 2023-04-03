Home States Karnataka

Araga must resign, says Siddaramaiah   

The victim, Idrees Pasha, was transporting cattle, when he was allegedly killed by  a group of cow vigilantes led by Puneeth Kerehalli. 

Siddaramaiah

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah demanded Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s resignation after a man from Mandya was murdered on Friday allegedly by a group of cow vigilantes.

Condemning the incident, Siddaramaiah said, “BJP is encouraging goonda culture in the state and Araga has no moral rights to remain the home minister.” In a series of tweets, he said, “Incompetent Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is directly responsible for the death. People cannot expect safety and security under this incapable government. He should be first ousted from the cabinet.”

On social media, Puneeth’s photo is reportedly seen with many BJP leaders and ministers. Airing his fears, Siddaramaiah said, “It [the murder] looks like an orchestrated act to flare up communal  tension and polarise the electorate.” 

