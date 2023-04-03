Home States Karnataka

Tragic 'ithihas': Probe reveals Karnataka 'love-jihad' case to be fake, but it's too late

Afzal who suffered 70 per cent injuries succumbed on Monday. The girl is battling for life with severe burn injuries.

By IANS

BAGALKOT (Karnataka): The police investigations into the alleged 'love-jihad' case reported from Bagalkot district in Karnataka have revealed that the Muslim youth and Hindu girl were in love for three years, according to sources.

The 26-year-old Afjal Sollapura died on Monday at a hospital and the girl - 22-year-old Nethravathi Waddar - is battling for life.

Afzal and Nethravathi had torched themselves on February 27 at Guduru village in Ilkal taluk. They were admitted to a hospital by the locals. Afzal and Nethra were treated at the district hospital and later shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at Hubballi.

The Hindu organisations had claimed it to be a case of 'love-jihad' and alleged that the boy had poured petrol and set the girl ablaze for rejecting his love proposal.

The family members of the girl had stated that Afzal was behind her and their daughter did not love him. They also alleged that he threatened her as well that he will not let her live.

But, the police probe revealed that both were in love and Netharavathi had not revealed about Afzal to her family. She also agreed for marriage to be fixed by her family. Further investigation in the case is on.

