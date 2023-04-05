Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru man undergoes India’s first 4-implant UroLift surgery 

Doctors deployed four implants during this UroLift procedure. So far, less than 10 procedures have been performed in India using three or fewer implants, they said.  

Published: 05th April 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

surgery

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 40-year-old man from Bengaluru who was suffering from an enlarged prostate gland has successfully undergone a four-implant UroLift surgery. He is the first patient in India to successfully undergo the surgery.  The procedure was carried out by the urology team at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road. Doctors from the team explained that BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) or enlarged prostate gland is a common condition that affects over 40% of men in their 50s and over 70% in their 60s.

While it is a benign condition unrelated to prostate cancer, it can significantly impact a man’s quality of life. As the prostate enlarges, it presses on and blocks the urethra, which can lead to permanent bladder damage if left untreated. Under the UroLift procedure, tiny implants are used to lift and hold the enlarged prostate tissue out of the way, so it no longer blocks the urethra. 

Dr Mohan Keshavmurthy, Senior Director, Urology, Uro-Oncology, Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals said, “UroLift procedure produces less risk when compared to other invasive surgeries and the recovery rate is also much faster as the procedure can be performed with a local anesthesia on a daycare basis.” The symptoms include difficulty in passing urine, urinary tract infection, frequent sensation to pee, and leakage after passing urine.

