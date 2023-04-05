Diversion of forest land: NGT panel for action against netas, officers

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: The joint committee constituted on the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), decided to take action against the former Speaker, MLA, MLC, former forest official and Kodagu DC for diverting forest land for road construction and felling of trees.

The committee held a closed-door meeting on Monday, under the chairmanship of the chief secretary of Karnataka, where it was decided to fix responsibility on those involved and take suitable action, a senior committee member who did not wish to be named, told The New Indian Express.

The case details have been sent to the principal chief conservator of forests (general), to study the file and decide what action should be taken. The committee, having legal powers, has sought criminal proceedings against those involved, under the Wildlife Protection Act and Forest Protection Act, the committee member said.

The committee was formed to check on the case of illegal felling of trees and road construction from Madikeri to Kukke Subramanya, through Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary. The NGT orders were issued on December 13, 2022, on writ petition 3388/2009 (original application number 167/2016 and MA 1379/2017), pertaining to the felling of trees on November 3, 2006, in Kodagu and other districts of Western Ghats. The case was earlier heard by the Karnataka High Court also.

The committee member said action would be initiated against former Speaker K G Bopaiah, MLA Appachu Ranjan, former MLC S G Medappa, additional principal chief conservator of forests G A Sudershan and former DC Baldev Krishna.

The legal forums and committee had heard the case pertaining to the illegal felling of trees and violation in eco-sensitive zones. The NGT, during the hearings, had also noted that the Supreme Court orders were not followed by officials on the ground and those in power.

K A Ravi Chengappa, president of Cauvery Sene, the petitioner in the case, said that action should be taken as per wildlife laws. It is already very late since the matter was heard and concluded. The NGT had given three months’ time to form a committee and finalise the action. Compliance for identified action will be the responsibility of the chief secretary, Karnataka, the NGT had noted while issuing the order and closing the case on December 13, 2022.

