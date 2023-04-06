CM Bommai's warning to Maharashtra CM Shinde: Withdraw health scheme 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government and the Opposition parties in the state slammed the Maharashtra government for implementing its health insurance scheme for people in border villages in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned that if the neighboring state continues with such an attitude, Karnataka will have to retaliate by rolling out a health insurance scheme for Kannadigas living in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister said the Maharashtra government is trying to create confusion when the border row is before the Supreme Court. Terming Maharasthra’s decision to implement the scheme for people in Karnataka as the height of arrogance, Bommai said it is an attempt to disturb cordial relations between the two states.

Bommai said that during a meeting convened by Union Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis had promised that they would not create any confusion on the border issue Now, the coverage of the Jyothirao Pule health insurance scheme for the people residing in 865 villages on the Karnataka side was a threat to the federal system and the Maharashtra Government must immediately revoke its orders and respect the commitment given during the meeting convened by the Home Minister to help in maintaining a good relationship between the two states, the CM added.

Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said despite opposition, the Maharashtra government went ahead and implemented the scheme. It must be withdrawn immediately.

‘Cong scared that black money will come out’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Election Commission of India and the Income Tax Department are functioning independently and action will be taken against those who have done a mistake. He asked Congress leaders why they are afraid. They are adopting this tactic as they are scared that the black money amassed all these years will come out, the CM said responding to a question on Congress leaders expressing apprehensions about IT raids ahead of the polls. The Congress is trying to put pressure on officials who are conducting raids impartially and stop it, he said.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government and the Opposition parties in the state slammed the Maharashtra government for implementing its health insurance scheme for people in border villages in Karnataka. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned that if the neighboring state continues with such an attitude, Karnataka will have to retaliate by rolling out a health insurance scheme for Kannadigas living in Maharashtra. The Chief Minister said the Maharashtra government is trying to create confusion when the border row is before the Supreme Court. Terming Maharasthra’s decision to implement the scheme for people in Karnataka as the height of arrogance, Bommai said it is an attempt to disturb cordial relations between the two states. Bommai said that during a meeting convened by Union Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis had promised that they would not create any confusion on the border issue Now, the coverage of the Jyothirao Pule health insurance scheme for the people residing in 865 villages on the Karnataka side was a threat to the federal system and the Maharashtra Government must immediately revoke its orders and respect the commitment given during the meeting convened by the Home Minister to help in maintaining a good relationship between the two states, the CM added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said despite opposition, the Maharashtra government went ahead and implemented the scheme. It must be withdrawn immediately. ‘Cong scared that black money will come out’ Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Election Commission of India and the Income Tax Department are functioning independently and action will be taken against those who have done a mistake. He asked Congress leaders why they are afraid. They are adopting this tactic as they are scared that the black money amassed all these years will come out, the CM said responding to a question on Congress leaders expressing apprehensions about IT raids ahead of the polls. The Congress is trying to put pressure on officials who are conducting raids impartially and stop it, he said.