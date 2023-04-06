Karnataka BJP gets ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep’s campaign boost

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP in Karnataka got a boost with actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep on Wednesday declaring that he will campaign for the party for the Assembly elections. The party hopes that the actor, who hails from the Valmiki (ST) community, can influence voters from the community, who are in large numbers in central and other parts of Karnataka. The actor, however, clarified that he will not join politics. “I am here to support Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and will campaign wherever he tells me to,” he said.

He made this announcement at a press conference with Bommai. “I personally feel that many good things are happening in the country."

"This is again my perspective and has nothing to do with the party. As a responsible citizen and taxpayer, when some good things happen, I express my opinion. I respect PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and decisions. This is my opinion and has nothing to do with me sitting here,” he said.

Of the total population of Karnataka, the percentage of the Valmiki (ST) community is around 7, which is close to 43 lakh people. They are mainly concentrated in central Karnataka, including Ballari and Chitradurga districts.

CM stood by me, recalls actor

The BJP, which has already made attempts to woo this community through its reservation policy, has now roped in Sudeep, who belongs to the Valmiki caste. Sudeep said he is supporting Bommai whom he fondly calls “mama” (uncle) as he had helped him during his days of struggle. “If he tells me to campaign for certain candidates, I will do so,” he added. Sudeep said he would have campaigned for Bommai even if he was in a different party. “My decision to support Bommai will not change my fans’ opinion about me,” he added. On corruption, Sudeep said the country has strong laws to prevent it.

A few weeks ago, Sudeep’s photo with KPCC president DK Shivakumar went viral. This led to speculation that he would join Congress. When asked about this, the actor said he personally knew Shivakumar. “Leaders of political parties do approach actors to contest in elections or campaign for them. It is common,” he said hinting that Congress had approached him. Bommai said that one should respect his relationship with Sudeep. “He has not joined BJP. He is here to support me. We also need his support. He is here to campaign for me and the party,” he added. Asked if he had organized the press meet, Bommai said, “If it was from the party, it would have been at the BJP office.” Meanwhile, slamming BJP leaders, Congress said they (BJP) have understood that they will neither get votes through Modi nor Bommai. That is why Bommai has roped in a cine actor.

Complaint: Even as Sudeep announced that he would campaign for BJP, a complaint has been filed with the chief electoral officer of Karnataka to stop the actor’s TV shows and films in the state. In his complaint, Shivamogga-based advocate KP Sripala stated that telecast of Sudeep’s TV shows and screening of his films would influence voters. They would be in violation of the model code of conduct. Hence, Sudeep’s TV shows and films should not be telecast or screened.

