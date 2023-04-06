Quota move may make Karnataka poll ride tough for BJP

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP in Karnataka is likely to face backlash from various communities ahead of the Assembly polls on May 10 over the issue of reservation, especially with regard to the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota being categorised into four groups.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself claimed that he has been trying to look at addressing the issues of reservation for all communities. Now there are signs of the decisions backfiring on the ruling party ahead of the polls. For instance, the Lambani community is upset, with some members allegedly throwing stones at former CM B S Yediyurappa’s house in Shikaripura, and a religious head also attempting suicide.

“We have rejected the Sadashiva Commission report, but have categorised the quota. We have helped the Lambani community by filing a report in their favour at the National SC Commission that it cannot be removed from the SC category,” Law Minister J C Madhu Swamy maintained, following the resolutions of Bommai’s last cabinet meeting.

The community which was enjoying an existing 15-per cent quota among 101 SC castes has now been ‘restricted’ to Group-3 with 4.5 per cent cap with four castes. These communities started backing the BJP after 2008, as they reposed their faith in Yediyurappa.

The SC right, which was accorded 5.5 per cent in Group-2, was traditionally with Congress and is likely to go with the Congress as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is their leader. Meanwhile, the SC left, which has been given 6 per cent, may continue to back the BJP, as Union Minister A Narayanaswamy and state minister Govind Karjol also belong to their group. But the 88 other communities in Group-4 being given a mere 1 per cent quota may tilt the balance. Former chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, Dr C S Dwarakanath, claimed that in fact, their population is not less than 5 per cent, and the 1 per cent quota is inadequate.

The issues related to the Panchamasali Lingayats and Vokkaligas are also likely to have an impact too. Though Panchamasali seer Sri Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami called off their strike, he said it will be resumed after the polls, as the hike of 2 per cent against the 15 per cent sought is not enough. Meanwhile, Kunchitiga Vokkaliga seer Sri Nanjavadutha Swami took on the government in Mandya on Monday over a 2 per cent hike. Meanwhile, Bommai blamed Congress for inciting the people over the quota, which is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

GOVT CORRECTS CASTE NAMES IN GROUPS

In a corrigendum issued through an order on March 27, 2023, the government included Adidravida, Bhambi, Madiga and Samagara in Group-1; the Adikarnataka, Chalavadi, Holaya, Channadar, Mahar, and its synonyms in Group-2; the Bajara, Bhovi, Korama, Koracha, and its synonyms in Group-3; and as many as 88 castes, including Adiya, Bant, Bedajangam, Budga Jagam, and Bhangi in Group-4.

