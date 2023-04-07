Home States Karnataka

SC judge suggests use of AI to reduce case pendency   

Justice Kumar said the necessary programme required to determine the compensation for fractures and injuries involving motor vehicle accidents can be devised using AI, which can do wonders.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar said artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to reduce the pendency of cases, particularly motor vehicle accident cases (MVCs), which are the highest pending in the country. 

He was speaking after being felicitated on being elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court at a function organised by the Advocates’ Association of Bengaluru (AAB) in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. 

Justice Kumar said he took the initiative to conceptualise the programme using AI for speedy disposal of MVCs in Gujarat when he was Chief Justice, but he was elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court before he could accomplish the project. “I have told the Registrar of Information Technology wing of the Gujarat High Court to accomplish it,” he said. 

Justice Kumar said the necessary programme required to determine the compensation for fractures and injuries involving motor vehicle accidents can be devised using AI, which can do wonders. So, such cases can be expeditiously disposed of, and time and money can be saved.

“I discussed this issue with an advocate handling MVCs in Karnataka,” he said. Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi and senior advocates SV Murthy, Naganand, SN Murthy, Uday Holla, KG Raghavan spoke about the achievement of Justice Aravind Kumar on the occasion. 

