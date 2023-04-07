Youth Congress to reach every home in 100 seats  

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress, which is making all efforts to come back to power in the state, has directed the Youth Congress members to focus on 100 constituencies to take the party’s message to every household. “We are working with full focus in 100 seats,” Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president BV Srinivas told TNIE on Thursday. Youth Congress members have been asked to concentrate in the constituencies that the party won or lost by narrow margins in the 2018 elections.

From different parts of the country, IYC leaders including its state unit presidents have been assigned different constituencies. They are going door-to-door and tell people the Congress’ guarantees and the state government’s failures.

“We will win 130 to 140 seats,” said Srinivas who visited many Assembly segments. The Youth Congress members are actively working on the ground for 45 days and before that, they were also involved in Covid relief efforts, he said.

“They talk about implementing the UP and Gujarat model in Karnataka. But, people in Karnataka need jobs, but the government has failed to create employment opportunities. Many investors have left the state as they (BJP leaders) lack long-term vision,” he said. The IYC is also focusing on first-time voters, while Union ministers are frequenting college campuses to woo the youth.

The Congress leader dared the ministers to first talk how many jobs they have given. “The BJP central leaders visiting the state should also talk about 40 per cent corruption and irregularities in police sub-inspector recruitment scam,” he said.

Srinivas said they are also explaining to people why former AICC president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP. “It was done after Rahul Gandhi started questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi about industrialist Gautam Adani. They have done all that to protect one person,” he said.

