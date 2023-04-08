Ban telecast of Sudeep’s movies: JDS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after actor ‘Kiccha’ Sudeep announced that he would campaign for BJP, as suggested by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the May 10 Assembly elections in the state, Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) has written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka seeking a ban on telecast of movies, advertisements and other programmes featuring the actor.

Pradeep Kumar, spokesperson and general secretary of the state legal cell of JDS, filed a petition with the CEC on Thursday stating that telecast of Sudeep’s movies, advertisements, and TV programmes should be banned till the election process is completed.

Kumar stated that telecast of the actor’s movies or programmes may influence the voters and hence, orders should be issued to ban the same. He also appealed to the CEC to direct the authorities concerned to remove the posters having the actor’s photo from public places.

On Wednesday, Sudeep addressed a press conference with Bommai and announced that he would be campaigning for BJP in the Assembly elections.

