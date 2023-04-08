Home States Karnataka

BJP bringing Amul in to weaken Karnataka Milk Federation, says Siddaramaiah 

He said lakhs of families in the state depend on KMF, but the dairy sector has taken a hit after Shah spoke about merging KMF with Amul.

Published: 08th April 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah at Praja Dhwani Yatra in Davanagere on Thursday  | KPN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said there are attempts to weaken the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah are responsible for such attempts.

He said lakhs of families in the state depend on KMF, but the dairy sector has taken a hit after Shah spoke about merging KMF with Amul. When Kannadigas strongly opposed such a proposal, Amul is now making a backdoor entry, the former CM alleged. Since the last few days, there has been a shortage of KMF milk and curd in the market, and Amul products are doing brisk business, he said.

“Gujarat-based Amul had earlier also tried to enter the Karnataka market, but we did not allow it. Now, the BJP has rolled out a red carpet for it,” he said. During BJP rule, milk collection in the state reduced from 99 lakh litres to 71 lakh litres a day, he said and added that all Kannadigas must oppose any attempt to weaken KMF, and take a vow not to purchase Amul products.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah KMF Modi Amit Shah shortage Amul
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp