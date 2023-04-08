Home States Karnataka

KPCC ex-leader’s wife passes away 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With family members still in shock after the untimely death of KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan, another tragedy struck within a month. His wife, Veena passed away on Friday. She was 51.

Veena was fighting a brain tumour for more than a decade. Hundreds of relatives, friends, and fellow politicians rushed to the hospital to pay their last respects. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, among others, spoke to the family and expressed their condolences.

She is survived by her sons Darshan, a Congress candidate from Nanjangud, and Deeran. Her mortal remains have been taken to Hegavadi village and the cremation will take place on Saturday at 11 am.
Darshan shelved his campaigning programmes after he learnt that his mother was not responding to treatment.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, MLC AH Vishwanath, and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, among others visited Dhruvanarayan’s residence.

Meanwhile, JDS may not field a candidate in the Nanjangud Assembly constituency after the deaths of Dhruvanarayan and his wife.

Former Minister SaRa Mahesh said that they have held talks with former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy regarding the matter.

