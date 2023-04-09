Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Revanna, Bhavani may fight as independents? 

Revanna also stuck to his stand on the lines of Kumaraswamy over the ticket issue.

Published: 09th April 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka PWD Minister HD Revanna

Karnataka former minister HD Revanna. (EPS | Sudhakar Jain)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: The new crisis over the JDS ticket in Hassan doesn’t seem to be abating anytime soon. Former minister HD Revanna seems to have played his final card in favour of his wife, Bhavani, to mount pressure on the party leaders to get her the Hassan ticket. It is, however, to be seen how JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda handles the situation since his son, Revanna, and his daughter-in-law have allegedly threatened to fight the assembly elections independently. The couple might have brandished the final weapon of fighting in Hassan and Holenarasipur constituencies, respectively, as independent candidates, should the party fail to give Bhavani a ticket. However, Revanna is not silent, despite his brother HD Kumaraswamy often saying that the Hassan ticket will be given to a party worker. 

Revanna held a series of meetings with party workers of different capacities to gather inputs and seek suggestions for the future course of action. Revanna chaired an important meeting of senior party workers on Friday in Hassan to seek suggestions if the party did not announce a ticket for Bhavani. Most senior leaders have also reportedly suggested that Revanna and Bhavani fight the elections as independents. 

Revanna also stuck to his stand on the lines of Kumaraswamy over the ticket issue. However, he and his wife are in a dilemma to take a decision yet in this regard. Sources close to Revanna said the couple will wait for Kumaraswamy’s decision. Revanna’s family is reportedly upset with Kumaraswamy’s statement, that except Revanna, no other family member can fight the polls from Hassan this time around. 

Meanwhile, the repeated statements of Kumaraswamy also allegedly frustrated the couple, forcing them to take drastic steps. On condition of anonymity, a close associate of Bhavani informed that she had challenged family members that she would never withdraw from her decision to contest the election under any circumstances, and would even fight the elections independently, if the party denied her a ticket.

Brushing aside reports of independent candidatures, a senior leader said Revanna or Bhavani would never take any harsh decision with the party expecting to win more seats. Revanna refused to comment on the issue, while Bhavani was not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS Karnataka polls HD Revanna Bhavani
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp