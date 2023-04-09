Keep Milk Federation off politics, brand will be No. 1: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the government facing opposition heat for allegedly trying to weaken the Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini products in an attempt to bolster Amul, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asserted that Nandini will become the top brand in the country, and urged leaders to avoid politicising this issue. Bommai said that Nandini is a national brand and their products are sold in other states.

“All steps will be taken to overtake Amul,” the CM said. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar was confident that Nandini is capable of facing any competition and alleged that Congress is stirring politics in the issue. “Nandini products are the pride. Former CM BS Yediyurappa for the first time gave a subsidy of Rs 2 per litre to farmers, which has been increased to Rs 5.

The BJP government has supported Nandini the most,” he said. Although there are 16 to 18 private and public sector brands selling their milk products in the state, but Nandini’s high quality has still kept it the most preferred brand in the market, he said. “Nandini Ghee is also used in Tirupati prasad. Congress is doing politics in everything,” he said.

However, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala called it a conspiracy by the BJP government to “sell off Karnataka Milk Federation to Gujarat’s Amul. Nandini loses Amul gains. Bommai government remains mute.” Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said people in Karnataka should protect dairy farmers by purchasing KMF products. “The double- engine government must stop sale of Amul milk in the state. Kannadigas must oppose it,” he said.

