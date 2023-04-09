Temple vow: Case against BJP MLC, MLA for poll code violation

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: An FIR was filed against a BJP MLC, MLA and the Gadag-Betageri Municipal Council president and other Assembly poll ticket aspirants for using a temple premises for the purpose of election, violating the poll code.

BJP MLC Pradeep Shettar, Shirahatti MLA Ramanna Lamani, GBMC president Usha Dasar, Dr Chandru Lamani, Gurunath Danappanavar and Bheemsingh Rathode gathered at the historical Someshwara Temple of Lakshmeshwara recently, and took an oath that they would not become rebels and follow the party’s decision. After some people complained about it, the Lakshmeshwara chief municipal officer conducted a probe and a case has been registered under the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act 1988 (u/s 7) at Lakshmeshwara police station.

In Shirahatti, several BJP workers complained about MLA Ramanna Lamani, and requested state leaders to give the Assembly poll ticket to someone else. Some aspirants said they will support others, if the party fields Ramanna again. As senior leaders realised that this may affect the BJP’s poll prospects, they called all ticket aspirants to Someshwara temple and told them to take a vow that they will campaign for the party.

A senior party leader said, “We did not have the intention of misusing the historical temple and all our leaders are devotees of Someshwara temple. If they give a promise on the temple grounds, they will not go against it. Now, an FIR is registered and we will follow the law of the land.”

