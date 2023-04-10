Amul poses no threat to KMF, says minister 

By Express News Service

UDUPI: State Backward Classes and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary hit out at the Congress for its campaign that there is a threat to Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini brand following Amuls’ entry to the state. Poojary said that there is a need for 1 crore litre of milk each day in Karnataka, while the supply is just 74 lakh litres. To catch up with the demand, other milk brands have also entered the market in the past in Karnataka.

“The Congress is unnecessarily creating confusion to gain political mileage. Nandini will continue to be a prominent brand across the country. A discussion is being held on the introduction of Amul in Karnataka and the possible threat to Nandini. In reality, the Nandini brand has a wide market network from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari. We have 14 KMF organisations with nearly 60,000 milk procuring centres in the state,” he elaborated. “Some people get annoyed when they hear the name Gujarat. It is a fact that Gujarat is developing as a model state. We are proud that Gujarat is part of our nation,” he said.



UDUPI: State Backward Classes and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary hit out at the Congress for its campaign that there is a threat to Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini brand following Amuls’ entry to the state. Poojary said that there is a need for 1 crore litre of milk each day in Karnataka, while the supply is just 74 lakh litres. To catch up with the demand, other milk brands have also entered the market in the past in Karnataka. “The Congress is unnecessarily creating confusion to gain political mileage. Nandini will continue to be a prominent brand across the country. A discussion is being held on the introduction of Amul in Karnataka and the possible threat to Nandini. In reality, the Nandini brand has a wide market network from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari. We have 14 KMF organisations with nearly 60,000 milk procuring centres in the state,” he elaborated. “Some people get annoyed when they hear the name Gujarat. It is a fact that Gujarat is developing as a model state. We are proud that Gujarat is part of our nation,” he said.