To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP seems to be focusing on giving tickets to newcomers in many constituencies in the May 10 state Assembly elections. Following the Gujarat model, the party may drop at least 25 sitting MLAs, sources said. In Gujarat, ahead of the December 2022 elections, the party had denied tickets to around 40 sitting legislators.

What may be driving the BJP decision in Karnataka is the prediction by various surveys by political parties and non-political organisations that the state could face a fractured mandate. In a last-ditch effort, the party could be drawing up new strategies to cross the magic figure of 113 seats and form the government, and fielding new faces is one of them.

The party held the Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, and it was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi among others.

The party is likely to announce the list on Monday and already, and candidates for 80-85 seats have been finalised, sources within the party said. “BJP is considering giving tickets to young and new faces in some Assembly constituencies across the state. In Gujarat, the majority of the newcomers fielded in over 40 seats won. It was earlier thought that the Gujarat model may not work in Karnataka. But with various surveys indicating that the party might get less than 100 seats, experts and party seniors are suggesting changes in at least a few constituencies, where anti-incumbency prevails. This is an attempt to retain those seats,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

Interestingly, party workers on the ground are excited about new faces being introduced to contest the polls. “We talk of BJP being a cadre-based party. Some of our MLAs, in spite of crossing 70 years and serving as ministers, still want to contest elections. We will be happy if tickets are given to party workers who are working on the ground,” said a party worker, who wished not to be named.

Sources in BJP pointed out that when Modi became chief minister of Gujarat he was 50 years old, and when HD Deve Gowda became leader of the opposition, he was 39 years old. “There is a need to groom youngsters,” sources said.

