350 students in select list for ISRO’s YUVIKA  

The programme was started this year to help push students towards space exploration and undertake careers in the space sector.

Published: 11th April 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As many as 350 students from across the country have been selected for the YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA), the young scientist programme of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ISRO released the first list of select students on Monday. The students will undergo training at seven ISRO centres across the country, including the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru.

The programme will take place from May 15 to May 26, wherein students from Class 9 will be trained in space science and other space-related topics. The programme was started this year to help push students towards space exploration and undertake careers in the space sector.

Students will need to login to the YUVIKA portal -- https://jigyasa.iirs.gov.in/login -- and accept the offer to the programme by April 13. 

Meanwhile, in case any student do not wish to participate in the programme, ISRO is expected to release a second list on April 20 to fill in the spots.

