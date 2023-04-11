Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: BJP releases first list of 189 candidates; fields CM Bommai in Shiggaon 

Announcing the names, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said 52 of the 189 candidates are new faces, and eight are women.

Published: 11th April 2023 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of 189 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon constituency.

Announcing the names, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said 52 of the 189 candidates are new faces, and eight are women.

Thirty-two of the candidates belong to OBCs, 30 Scheduled Castes, and 16 Scheduled Tribes.

Among the candidates named in the first list, nine are doctors, five advocates, three academicians, one retired IAS officer, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees, and eight social activists, he added.

The candidates have been selected to bring in a new generation of leadership and fresh ideas, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is Karnataka poll-incharge for the party, said addressing the press conference here.

The party fielded Chief Minister Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon constituency. 

BJP veteran and former CM B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra will contest from his father's Shikaripura constituency.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi will contest from his traditional Chikmagalur seat.

Karnataka minister R Ashoka will contest against state Congress chief D K Shivakumar in Kanakapura and also fight from one more seat, the BJP announced.

State minister V Somanna will contest against former chief minister Siddaramaiah of the Congress in Varuna, and also fight from one more seat.

The party's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday and senior party leaders, including those from the state, held hectic parleys since then to finalise the list by incorporating the suggestions made at the meeting, attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The period for filing nominations begins from April 13 and will continue till April 20.

The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Karnataka elections first list of candidates
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp