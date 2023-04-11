Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: HD Deve Gowda to hit the campaign trail, says no tie-up with others

The former PM reiterated that there is no question of JDS approaching Congress or BJP to form the government in case of a fractured mandate.

HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda on Monday said that he will campaign for party candidates in Old Mysuru region, Vijayapura and Raichur districts soon.

Gowda said that he will be touring across Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru and Ramanagara districts, considered to be a stronghold of the JDS. “I will also be campaigning in Vijayapura and Raichur districts in which I brought relief to farmers from constant drought through the Krishna project,” Gowda said, adding that former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will be campaigning in other parts of the state.

JDS PLAINT AGAINST TWITTER USER  

The JDS has filed a complaint against a person who allegedly made fake claims on social media that BJP and JDS had entered into an agreement to defeat Congress.

In a petition to the Chief Electoral Officer, JDS stated that a Twitter user @Anjan94150697 posted a series of tweets on April 9 intending to vilify former CM  HD Kumaraswamy, accusing the latter of meeting a Gujarat businessman secretly and they had struck a deal to defeat Congress. 

