JDS leaders Bhavani, Swaroop to file papers for Hassan ticket in Karnataka

Leaders of both the factions held a series of meetings and worked out strategies to exhibit their strength within the JDS circle.

Published: 12th April 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HASSAN:  JDS leaders Bhavani Revanna and HP Swaroop, strong ticket aspirants for the Hassan ticket, have both planned to file nominations for the same seat. They are planning to take out mega rallies with a large number of their supporters while filing nominations on April 14 and April 17, respectively. This is despite the tussle between former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and his brother HD Revanna over allotting the ticket to this prestigious segment.

Leaders of both factions held a series of meetings and worked out strategies to exhibit their strength within the JDS circle. Party sources said Swaroop is planning to bring over 30,000 supporters from the Dasa Vokkaliga community, a sub-sect of Vokkaligas, for the rally.

Kumaraswamy, who is opposed to giving the ticket to his sister-in-law Bhavani, is supposed to have told Swaroop to send out a strong message to opposition candidates as well as the Bhavani faction by holding a big rally. Bhavani is also planning a mega rally.  

