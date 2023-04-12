Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: BJP's Jagadish Shettar meets JP Nadda

Shettar, the sitting MLA from Hubli-Dharwad Central, said on Tuesday that he had been asked by the BJP central leadership not to contest the elections.

Published: 12th April 2023 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 06:41 PM

Jagadish Shettar

BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP veteran and former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar met party president J P Nadda here on Wednesday, a day after he expressed his displeasure with the party's decision to not field him in the May 10 assembly polls.

During his meeting with Nadda, Shettar was accompanied by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Shettar, the sitting MLA from Hubli-Dharwad Central, said on Tuesday that he had been asked by the BJP central leadership not to contest the elections.

He, however, told the leadership that he would contest the election again, and requested them to give him an opportunity.

He told them that their decision was not acceptable to him and urged the party top brass for its reconsideration.

On Tuesday, the BJP declared its first list of 189 candidates for the polls.

The list included 52 new faces.

At least nine legislators, including ministers Angara (Sullia constituency) and Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), have not been fielded for the May 10 polls.

Filing of nominations for the May 10 elections begins on April 13 and will continue till April 20.

The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

