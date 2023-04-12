Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP

A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

BELAGAVI: Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP, a day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections.

Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was given a ticket in Athani in the Belagavi district.

Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

"I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party," Savadi, a BJP MLC, said in a press conference.

He added that he will take a "strong decision" on Thursday evening and will start working from Friday.

There is speculation that he may join the Congress.

Kumatalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

