Disappointed the way party treated me: Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who was denied a BJP ticket, has said that he is disappointed with the way the party treated him.

“Not a single leader, even from the district level, called me to inform me (about Bhat not getting ticket). I did not expect Union Minister Amit Shah to call... but local party leaders could have informed me. Until the last minute, I was told that I would get the ticket," Bhat said.

"The caste factor too was not an issue as two Brahmins could be fielded from the Udupi district. Three months ago, the CM had said that I will be the party candidate. I am still in a state of shock and have not taken any decision yet. On development works taken in the constituency, I am probably the best in India,” a visibly upset Bhat told reporters at his residence here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, several of Bhat’s supporters gathered at his house to express support. “Being denied a ticket does not mean that I will sit at home. I will continue to work for the public. I have been part of the party at a time when there were hardly any workers.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s factor definitely helped the party grow in the region, I too have done my bit. The party probably does not need me now. I will never forget the support of my voters and the party that was responsible for my growth, “ said Bhat, adding that he is not upset that the ticket has been given to Yashpal Suvarna as he is a karyakarta.

