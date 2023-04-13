Home States Karnataka

Former Union minister Srinivas Prasad announces political retirement

Prasad had earlier declared that 2013 Assembly polls would be his last.

Published: 13th April 2023

Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad

Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid BJP leaders quitting the party and announcing retirement from electoral politics after being denied a ticket to contest the Assembly elections, former Union minister and Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad reiterated his decision to retire from active politics after his term as MP ends in 2024.

“I will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he said  at Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday where he was campaigning for party candidate CS Niranjan Kumar. 

Prasad had earlier declared that the 2013 Assembly polls would be his last. But when he was dropped as revenue minister in 2016 by the then CM Siddaramaiah, he bid adieu to Congress and joined BJP.

He contested the Nanjangud bypoll and lost in 2017. Later, former CM BS Yediyurappa prevailed upon him to contest the Lok Sabha election from Chamarajanagar in 2019. While celebrating his 75th birthday at his residence last year, Prasad had expressed to retire from politics.

