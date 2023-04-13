Karnataka BJP MLA Nehru Olekar quits party over denial of ticket

By PTI

HAVERI: BJP MLA Nehru Olekar on Thursday quit the party after being denied a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections.

The 65-year-old two-time MLA from the Scheduled Castes community hit the streets along with his supporters to protest against the party overlooking him for the elections.

He was replaced by Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar in Haveri (SC) constituency.

Olekar claimed that thousands of BJP workers were resigning from the primary membership of the party.

"We would wait for the opinion of our workers and we will take a decision (future course of action) based on the outcome of a meeting with them," he said.

He added that he had an offer from the JD(S) and another party.

Earlier this year, Olekar was convicted to two years' simple imprisonment on charges of corruption for allegedly diverting government funds to his contractor sons.

The order was later stayed by the Karnataka High Court.

