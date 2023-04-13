Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Minister Angara takes political sanyas, hits out at BJP 

The saffron party has given ticket to Bhagirathi Murulya for Sullia seat. 

Published: 13th April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Minister S Angara

BJP Minister S Angara. (Photo | S Angara Facebook)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: S Angara, Minister for Fisheries and Ports and six-time MLA from Sullia reserved constituency in Dakshina Kannada, on Wednesday, announced his decision to quit politics. Angara, the BJP’s Dalit face in coastal Karnataka, is the only minister in the government who was denied a ticket.

The soft-spoken Angara hit out at the party leadership for the way he was treated. “It was all pre-planned and some leaders are behind it. More than me not getting the party ticket, the way they treated me has hurt me,” he told reporters, who met him at his house in Sullia. The party’s decision to drop him came as a rude shock to Angara as he was not kept in the loop about it.

The saffron party has given the ticket to Bhagirathi Murulya for Sullia seat. The 58-year-old leader said that he never lobbied for ticket in his political career spanning over three decades and has honestly worked for the welfare of the people.

“They should clarify where I have gone wrong,” he added. Angara said he will not campaign for the party in the May 10 elections. He will also not take part in any political activities henceforth. “If they don’t have faith in me, then what’s the use? All these years, I toiled for the party and people of my constituency. I was not kept in the loop about the decision of changing the candidate and that has hurt me a lot,” said an emotional Angara.

To a query, Angara said he had asked state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel to allow him to contest for one last time and the latter had agreed to it. “It seems there is no recognition for my 30 years of honest service to the party and people. If I had lobbied, I would have got the ticket. But I stuck to honesty and that cost me dearly. I never went behind money and power. To build a house in Sullia, I had to sell my site in Bengaluru,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Angara Dakshina Kannada BJP Karnataka polls
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp