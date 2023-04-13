Home States Karnataka

VHP's Kodagu unit chief escapes attack on life

P Krishna Murthy, an advocate by profession, has been actively involved with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad since 2021.

Published: 13th April 2023 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 03:05 PM

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodagu district president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) escaped an attack on his life after he was allegedly shot at by unidentified miscreants on Thursday.

A complaint in this regard has been filed at the Madikeri Rural police station even as investigations are ongoing.

P Krishna Murthy, an advocate by profession, has been actively involved with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad since 2021. He regularly appears in court to fight several cases filed against Hindu activists across the state.

On Wednesday evening, P Krishna Murthy left his office in Madikeri and visited his colleague and fellow advocate BU Cariappa at Chettalli around 7 pm. The two then left towards Kushalnagar to meet VHP worker Vinu and Bajrang Dal worker Shivaswami to hold discussions about the organizations’ workings.

The four reportedly had dinner at a local restaurant in Kushalnagar following which Krishnamurthy and Cariappa left for Chettalli. The two reached Chettalli around 9.50 pm. Krishnamurthy then dropped Cariappa off at Ponnathmotte. Krishnamurthy then left towards Madikeri via Chettalli Road.

“At around 11.05 pm, I was in my car and I had reached Abbyala when I heard a loud sound. The window above the car door on the left shattered as a bullet pierced it. I sped away from the spot,” Krishna Murthy shared.

The advocate alleged that someone had tried to fire at him with a gun but missed the target.

He later visited the police station and a FIR has been filed in this regard.

Meanwhile, Bar association members condemned the attack on advocate Krishnamurthy and demanded the police take swift action against the miscreants. 

