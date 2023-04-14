221 hopefuls file papers ahead of Karnataka polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 221 candidates filed their nominations for the May 10 polls, as the nomination process began on Thursday. Prominent among those who filed papers are Health Minister K Sudhakar from Chikkaballapura, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani from Bilagi, ministers CC Patil from Nargund, Sunil Kumar from Karkala, SS Mallikarjun (Congress) from Davangere North, Malikayya Guttedar (BJP) from Afazlpur, Roopakala M from KGF, Rudrappa Lamani from Haveri and others.

Of the 221 nominations on the first day, 197 were men and 24 women candidates -- 27 from the BJP, 26 from the Congress, 12 from JDS, 10 from AAP, one from BSP and 45 independent candidates. This apart, 100 unrecognised party candidates also filed their papers.

The Election Commission has informed that as April 14 is the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, and Sunday being a holiday, no nominations will be allowed. It also made clear that while filing nomination papers, only five people, including the candidate, are allowed in the election office.

No vehicle is allowed within 100 metres of the office. The last date for nominations is April 20. Candidates are required to file nominations between 11am and 3pm. Scrutiny will begin on April 21 and conclude on April 24.

Prior to filing his papers, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar offered puja at Sri Chennakeshava Swamy Temple with his father Keshava Reddy, wife Preethi and close family relatives. Sudhakar told reporters on Thursday that he has the blessings of the entire constituency. “I will file three sets of papers with the B-Form on April 17,” he said.

