Denied ticket in Karnataka polls, many Congress, BJP rebels meet JDS leader Kumaraswamy

Followers of Congress leader Krishnaji Kulkarni of Kalaburagi, Dr A B Malakareddy of Yadgir and Guru Patil Shirval of Shahapur also met the JDS leader. 

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI : There was a rush of leaders, who were denied tickets by BJP and Congress in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, to meet former CM and JDS leader Kumaraswamy, who arrived here Wednesday evening.

Many leaders, including former BJP MLA Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, who defeated former CM late Dharam Singh in the 2008 elections and contested against Congress candidate Dr Ajay Singh in 2013 and 2018 elections, met him. 

Followers of Congress leader Krishnaji Kulkarni of Kalaburagi, Dr A B Malakareddy of Yadgir and Guru Patil Shirval of Shahapur also met the JDS leader. Later, Kumaraswamy, who spoke to reporters, said once North Karnataka was the bastion of Janata Parivar, especially of JDS. 

However, many leaders from the region quit JDS for reasons unknown. Now, they are rejoining JDS . 
Kumaraswamy said that he can’t reveal the names of the leaders who met him. The JDS will soon organise a “welcome function” to those who have quit BJP and Congress, in Bengaluru on Friday evening.  The final list of the party’s candidates will be announced on Friday evening or Saturday. 

