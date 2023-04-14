Siddaramaiah, Somanna gird up for Varuna battle in Karnataka polls

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Political activities have gained momentum in the high-profile Varuna constituency in Mysuru district where Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah will take on Housing Minister V Somanna of the BJP. In a surprise move, the BJP fielded Somanna, a strong Lingayat leader, from Varuna, setting stage for a high-octane electoral contest.

The two leaders visited mutts and also their respective party leaders on Thursday. Somanna offered puja to the presiding deity Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hills and later called on veteran BJP leader and Chamarajanagar MP Srinivasa Prasad. Srinivasa Prasad is considered an arch-rival of Siddaramaiah. It is learnt that Somanna and Srinivasa Prasad discussed what strategies to adopt to win the constituency. Somanna also called on JSS Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and sought his blessings. Later, the minister also held meetings with prominent party leaders from Varuna. “I have decided to file my nomination on April 17.

I will meet BS Yediyurappa and invite him to accompany me,” he added. Somanna also said that he would start campaigning from Karya village. “It does not matter who is contesting against me,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after collecting B form from the BJP office here, Somanna said that the welfare programmes of the double-engine State and Union governments have reached the people. “The Sadashiva Commission report on internal reservation remained only on papers for decades... It saw the light of the day during the Bommai’s government,” he said. “The people of Bengaluru made me grow — from a party worker to a minister. I am confident that the voters of Varuna and Chamarajanagar will also extend the same support,” he added. Responding to a question, Somanna said he had never told or suggested to not give the ticket to BY Vijayendra from Varuna.

Minister V Somanna in conversation with MP Srinivasa Prasad | KPN, Udayashankar S

“Even if he comes now I will put a red carpet and welcome him,” he said. Meanwhile, Congress CM aspirant Siddaramaiah launched his campaign from Chamundeshwari. “I will win with people’s support. Let Somanna or anybody contest against me... Money power cannot stop me from winning. I am not worried about the opponent as I have full faith in the people of Varuna,” the former CM said.

Siddaramaiah said that his son Dr Yathindra has already completed campaigning in the constituency.

On his plans to contest from a second seat, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress high command will decide on his candidature from Kolar. “If allowed, I will contest from Kolar... else I will remain in Varuna and file my papers on April 19,” Siddaramaiah added. A confident Siddaramaiah said that he will campaign in Varuna just for a day as he wants to campaign across Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah also held closed-door talks with Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

SOMANNA FACES ‘COCONUT’ CHALLENGE

Housing Minister V Somanna was caught in an embarrassing situation on Thursday when he tried to break a coconut after praying at Sri Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi hills. The coconut did not break. It is often considered that a coconut is supposed to protect a person from evil and breaking it is a major ritual while starting anything new. As the coconut did not break, people present there were heard discussing if it was a bad sign.

